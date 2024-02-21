Join the Strategic Planning Town Hall Feb. 29

From the Strategic Planning Facilitation Team:

Hello to our campus community, we hope this message finds you well!

We are excited to announce our upcoming Strategic Planning Town Hall scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 29, in the PUB NCR. This event presents a valuable opportunity for us to come together and engage in meaningful discussions about the progress of our strategic initiatives. For those of you who cannot attend in person, we will have a zoom option and share it closer to the event.

During the town hall, we will delve into the strides made by our Working Groups, explore the goal statements they have crafted, and outline the outcomes they envision. Your participation and insights are pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of our institution.

To ensure that we accommodate everyone, lunch will be provided. Kindly take a moment to RSVP by completing the survey monkey linked below. Your response will assist us in finalizing arrangements for food and beverages.

Survey Monkey Link

We eagerly anticipate your presence and active involvement. Together, let’s propel our strategic endeavors forward!

