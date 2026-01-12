Join in the MLK Day Walk and Rally: Jan.19

Join the EWU campus community in honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by attending a powerful community rally from 10 -11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19. Then meet up in the breezeway to walk with with the group in the MLK Jr. Day Unity March. Look for the EWU banner!

Stay afterward to explore the resource fair and connect with others in our vibrant community. Let’s come together to celebrate unity, service, and community. Register on EagleSync

  • Monday, Jan. 19
  • Rally starts at 10 a.m.
  • Spokane Convention Center|334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane
  • Wear your Eagle gear
  • Last year only clear bags were allowed in the Convention Center

Please Note: EWU is closed on Monday, January 19, 2026. Participation in MLK Jr. Day community events is voluntary.

The EWU activities for MLK Day are a collaboration with the Office of Community Engagement, the Black Student Union, and the Division of People & Culture.

