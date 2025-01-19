Join in Events to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Join the EWU community in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday, Jan. 20.

Spokane’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events include the annual Unity Rally and March, along with a resource fair, held from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in downtown Spokane.

The rally, a powerful tribute to the inspirational Civil Rights activist, begins at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.

Afterward, meet up with other Eagles in the breezeway of the convention center to participate in the Unity March through downtown Spokane. Look for the EWU banner to join the group. Be sure to wear your Eagle gear and dress for cold weather.

After the march, the convention center is hosting a resource fair.