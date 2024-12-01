Join Alumni G.O.L.D. Founders on Saturday

When our graduates give back to Eastern Washington University within the first ten years of earning degrees, they become members of Alumni G.O.L.D. — EWU’s new “Graduates of the Last Decade” society! 

This Saturday, Feb.17, join founding members for the first-ever Alumni G.O.L.D. meet and greet. The event will be held during the EWU Men’s Basketball game versus Weber State. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

Come by the Alumni G.O.L.D. table on the Concourse to say “Hi,” pick up your pin, and enter to win fun prizes! You can learn more online.

In celebration of Eastern’s 100th Homecoming, last October, more than 500 founding members of Alumni G.O.L.D. were welcomed to this new donor recognition group.

Alexis Alexander, EWU Foundation Board chair and Alumni G.O.L.D. member, says his involvement in this new giving society “gives me a chance to ensure that those opportunities that were afforded to me are afforded to future generation Eagles.”

