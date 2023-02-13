JLR Multicultural Center Presents: Tunnel of Oppression

The Multicultural Center is sponsoring a multimedia experience, called the Tunnel of Oppression, that is designed to spread awareness of the various forms of oppression affecting marginalized folks on our campus and around the world.

Tours will offered in the JLR Multicultural Center, inside the PUB, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 21-24 (Tuesday-Friday). To sign up for a tour, visit our website.

People needing accommodations should contact the Multicultural Center by Wednesday, Feb. 15, by emailing to mcc@ewu.edu or calling 509.359.4004.