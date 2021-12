JFK Libray is open Dec. 11 through Jan. 9, with the exception of winter break. JFK will close for winter break, Dec. 24 through Jan. 2.

JFK Library hours of operation:

Dec. 11 through Jan. 9:

Monday through Friday: Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

JFK is closed for winter break Dec. 24 to Jan. 2.

Thomas Hammer hours of operation:

Dec. 13-17: Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 3- 7: Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.