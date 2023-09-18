JFK Library is Extending Loan Periods

JFK Library announces that loan periods are being doubled for most non-equipment materials and Friday hours are being extended.

Loan periods for most non-equipment items have been extended from 6 weeks to 12 weeks, enabling longer use of EWU library and Summit collection materials, including videos and DVDs.

A note to faculty: If you wish to use a video/DVD in a course, we suggest you request the item be placed on Course Reserve at the beginning of the academic term. (Read about the extended loan periods online.)

And JFK is open an additional hour, until 5 pm, on Fridays. Learn more about the JFK building hours of operation online.