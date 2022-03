JFK will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Saturdays and Sundays for the break, which runs March 26 through April 3. The Equipment Checkout Services Desk on the lower level will be closed for intersession. Thomas Hammer Coffee will be open on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

