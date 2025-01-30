Students, stop by the JFK Lobby to learn about all the services available in the Library & Learning Commons.
The service fair will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Free cookies and Thomas Hammer Coffee will be available while supplies last.
Meet with all of our building partners, including:
- Equipment Checkout Services
- Research and Borrowing Services
- The Curriculum Center
- PLUS
- Writers’ Center
- MMC & Student Technology Services
- and special guest EWU’s Center for Academic Advising and Retention
Learn more about the JFK Library and Learning Commons Service Fair online.