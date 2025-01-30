Students, stop by the JFK Lobby to learn about all the services available in the Library & Learning Commons.

The service fair will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Free cookies and Thomas Hammer Coffee will be available while supplies last.

Meet with all of our building partners, including:

Equipment Checkout Services

Research and Borrowing Services

The Curriculum Center

PLUS

Writers’ Center

MMC & Student Technology Services

and special guest EWU’s Center for Academic Advising and Retention

Learn more about the JFK Library and Learning Commons Service Fair online.



