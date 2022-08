JFK Library is open during the intersession, which runs Aug. 20-Sept. 20.

During that time, JFK will be open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Thomas Hammer will be open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, JFK is closed for Labor Day, on Monday, Sept. 5.

To learn more about JFK hours, visit the website.