JCPenney Suit-Up Event to Help Eagles Dress for Success

The EWU Career Center is excited to partner with the JCPenney store at the NorthTown Mall for Suit-Up, from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday, March 20.

For this one evening, JCPenney will provide up to 60% off all career wear, shoes and accessories (the total discount includes an extra 30% coupon provided at the event). EWU Students, recent grads (1-year out), faculty and staff are eligible to receive discounts. Students can also win JCPenney gift cards!

EWU Career Center staff and JCPenney stylists will be on hand to assist students and other participants in creating a professional look. The event helps students look and feel their best as they confidently interview and land jobs and internships.

WSECU has provided an added bonus for this event. The first 200 students to register on Handshake and complete their Handshake profile by March 13 will be entered to win one of seventy-five $50 gift cards or one of ten $100 gift cards to put toward the purchase of professional attire. Additional $50 gift cards will be raffled off at the Suit-Up event (must be present to win).

Winners will be notified on Thursday, March 17, before the event and can pick up their gift card on-site at the Suit-Up event.

Gift cards are for EWU students only. Eastern students (and alumni who are one year out from graduation), faculty and staff are eligible to receive the 30% coupon.

If you are unable to attend this event for any reason or prefer to shop online, check out the Suit Up webpage for more details and text GOEAGS to 67292 to get a 30% off coupon.

People needing accommodation should contact the EWU Career Center at 509.359.6365 or email to careers@ewu.edu at least 5 to 7 business days before the event.