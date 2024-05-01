January EAP Supports Financial Health

As the new year begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

WEBINARS

EAP webinars: This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of live webinars! We hope that you will be able to join us for the following events:

Mindful Mondays! Join us every other Monday at noon to learn about and practice mindfulness techniques. Each 30-minute workshop will include an overview of that day’s technique and time to practice. All workshops will be recorded.

Monday Jan. 8 | noon – 12:30 p.m. In our first workshop, we will learn the basics of mindfulness and how we can use mindfulness techniques in our work and home lives.

Monday, Jan. 22 | noon – 12:30 p.m. In this workshop, we will discuss breathwork and practice a few breathing techniques.

Self-Care with the Washington State EAP | Thursday, Jan. 25 | 4-5 p.m. In this webinar, we will discuss the three R’s of Self-Care… – Restorative – Recuperative Recreational. Attendees will learn about different types of self-care meant to help reduce stressors in their work and personal lives.

EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals | Wednesday, Jan. 17 | 3– 3:30 p.m. This is a new monthly EAP orientation with a focus on the EAP benefits available to supervisors, leaders, and HR professionals.

EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program | Thursday, Jan. 25 | 4-4:30 p.m. Learn about all that EAP offers, through a monthly live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar.

RESOURCES

This month, we offer the following resources to help support you and those you care about as we begin a new year that is certain to be full of opportunities for growth and development.

ARTICLES

WORK/LIFE SERVICES

In January, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you understand the role of emotional intelligence in your financial health. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Money Matters – Navigating Emotions for Financial Wellbeing”, explores how emotions can influence spending and impact your long-term financial health – it’s available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16 through the Work/Life site. Login using EWU as the code.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 1.877.313.4455 or go online.

And if you're struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you: don't hesitate to reach out to us at 1-877-313-4455 or online.

