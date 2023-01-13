January EAP Resources to Get Through Winter

Hello everyone – Happy New Year! As we head into 2023, here are some of the resources offered by our EAP to support you and your family at this time of the year:

Work/Life Services

EAP Work/Life site features tools and resources to encourage us to take better care of ourselves by prioritizing getting outdoors as part of our self-care/self-preservation routine. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Rays of Sunshine”, is available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU .

Newsletters

Employee Newsletter shares information about the mental and behavioral health benefits available through the EAP and employer health plans, highlighting the strength of each option to help you decide how each benefit can meet your needs.

Supervisor Newsletter spotlights group decision making, discussing group dynamics that affect decision making and how you can cultivate healthy environments for team dynamics.

Webinars

And if you’re struggling, or looking for useful resources, please know that our EAP is here to help. Please don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.