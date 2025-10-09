ITWS Boot Camp 2025

Whether you are new to EWU or a seasoned veteran, the Instructional Technology and Web Services (ITWS) Boot Camps will help get you ready for the 2025-26 school year.

ITWS is hosting two upcoming Boot Camp training series this fall that will be offered in person and simultaneously live streamed. No registration is required. In-person sessions will be held at Houston 207 and the live stream is accessible via Zoom.

Faculty-Focused Session:

Tuesday, Sept. 16 | 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Topics include meeting accessibility standards in course content, updates on instructional technology tools, Copyleaks plagiarism and AI detection service, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) best practices and tools.

Staff-Focused Session:

Tuesday, Oct. 7 | 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Topics include meeting accessibility standards with online materials and web pages, creating and maintaining WordPress sites, Mvix digital signage, Workflow steps and processes, AI best practices and tools, and Etrieve document management.

If you have questions, please contact the Instructional Technology and Web Services’ team via email at instructionaltech@ewu.edu or by phone 509.359.6656.

