‘Iron Nun’ to Visit Eastern on Jan. 18

Sister Madonna Buder also known as the “Iron Nun” started running at the age of 48 and began competing in marathons and then started doing triathlons. Today, the veteran runner has completed over 45 triathlon’s spanning six different age groups. In 2014, she was inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame. At the age of 86, she was the featured athlete in the 2016 Summer Olympics Nike ad.

Sister Buder is coming to the EWU campus and will share her inspirational story inside Showalter Auditorium from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. She will share her journey and discuss Grit, Grace, Gratitude and Greatness.

In the post-Covid era, students face more challenges than ever in finding a way to be strong, achieve their goals and stay mentally healthy. Sister Bruder, though her personal experience, will share her inspirational story with the EWU students, faculty and staff. (A short clip about Sister Buder is available at on YouTube.)

Sister Buder is also a philanthropist who plays an important role is preparing women and men to make significant contributions to health, wellness and the sustained future of Indian Country through the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School, Washington University in St Louis.

Clink on this link to register to attend the live event.

Click on this Zoom link to attend the event virtually.

For accommodations please contact Linda Moody at lmoody1@ewu.edu or 509-359-6081.