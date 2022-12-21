‘Iron Nun’ to Visit Eastern on Jan. 18

Home » ‘Iron Nun’ to Visit Eastern on Jan. 18

Sister Madonna Buder also known as the “Iron Nun” started running at the age of 48 and began competing in marathons and then started doing triathlons. Today, the veteran runner has completed over 45 triathlon’s spanning six different age groups. In 2014, she was inducted into the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame. At the age of 86, she was the featured athlete in the 2016 Summer Olympics Nike ad.

Sister Buder is coming to the EWU campus and will share her inspirational story inside Showalter Auditorium from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. She will share her journey and discuss Grit, Grace, Gratitude and Greatness.

In the post-Covid era, students face more challenges than ever in finding a way to be strong, achieve their goals and stay mentally healthy. Sister Bruder, though her personal experience, will share her inspirational story with the EWU students, faculty and staff. (A short clip about Sister Buder is available at on YouTube.)

Sister Buder is also a philanthropist who plays an important role is preparing women and men to make significant contributions to health, wellness and the sustained future of Indian Country through the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School, Washington University in St Louis.

Clink on this link to register to attend the live event.

Click on this Zoom link to attend the event virtually.

For accommodations please contact Linda Moody at lmoody1@ewu.edu or 509-359-6081.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University