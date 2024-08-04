Invitation to Attend Identity & Marketing Open Forums

Original message sent to campus on Wednesday, March 20.

Dear campus community,

Since January, the Identity and Marketing Workgroup has been diligently working to assess and develop recommendations for the enhancement of Eastern’s marketing and identity on campus and in the regional community.

This work, which began at the request from the Board of Trustees, has included an analysis of current workforce trends, evaluation of current and planned university marketing strategies, and the review of data from a recent survey on community engagement priorities.

The workgroup invites you to attend one of two Identity and Marketing Open Forums to hear a presentation on the findings and progress, as well as have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Please use this form to RSVP by Wednesday, April 10 to confirm your attendance. A calendar invitation will be sent closer to the events.

April 12 | Friday | 1:30-2:30 p.m.

May 1 | Wednesday | 10-11 a.m.

Location | Showalter Hall 109 or by Zoom

The open forums will present the same information. Please only plan on attending one of the two forums.

We look forward to your presence and active involvement in shaping the future of EWU’s regional marketing and identity.

Thank you,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004

president@ewu.edu | 509.359.6362

ewu.edu

