Inservice Day: Register Right Away


EWU staff and faculty members are invited to participate in a timely and engaging Inservice Day on Wednesday, March 18. The inservice is centered on building resilience and navigating uncertainty in today’s workplace.

Please register right away at this link to help with planning. 

This year’s session, “Embracing Uncertainty & Building a Resilient Team,” will be facilitated by Ryan Oelrich, president of the Center for Trauma & Stress Education (CTSE). The three-hour, in-person experience is designed to be highly interactive, practical, and inclusive of all learning styles.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 18
Time: 9 a.m. – noon (lunch is provided from noon–1 p.m.)
Location: PUB’s Nysether Community Room
Format: In-person only (no Zoom option available)

The morning will begin with arrival, check-in, and coffee service at 8:30 a.m., followed by welcome remarks at 9 a.m. The facilitated session will run from 9:10 a.m. through noon, with lunch and networking immediately afterward.

Staff and faculty members are asked to register online asap.

