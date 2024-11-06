Input Sought For Focus Groups

Message from Lea Jarnagin, vice president for student affairs, sent via email on June 11.

Good Morning: I am reaching to you today to share the dates/times of the final focus groups for the DEI project facilitated by CORE Perspectives, LLC, the consultant selected by the campus DEI Investment Committee. 

The University is engaging in an inclusive engagement process designed to elevate the voices and perspectives of all members in our community, so that we can better support, celebrate and harness the rich tapestry of diversity that is EWU. The process includes a series of focus groups and interviews with on and off campus constituents as well as a survey (see below). The guiding purpose of this effort is to explore how we can align our efforts to eradicate persistent and increasing equity gaps experienced by our BIPOC, first-generation, low-income, disabled, LGBTQ and other marginalized student communities. Your ideas for improving the University are critical to achieving this goal.

The following focus group date and time options are listed below. Please note – these sessions are designed by constituent group:

Monday, June 17th            

Staff Focus Group             9:00-9:50am

Administrator Focus Group     10:30-11:20am

Faculty Focus Group           3:00-3:50pm

Tuesday, June 18th

Faculty Focus Group                      9:00-9:50am (Virtual – link to be provided)

Staff Focus Group             12:00-1:00pm (lunch will be provided)

Administrator Focus Group      4:00-4:50pm

For optimal experience, focus group size will be limited to 6-10 individuals; as such, if you are able, please select more than one date/time so that we may accommodate as many individuals as possible. All sessions will be held in PUB307A, located inside of the Student Organizations Office.

To RSVP, please email deiassess@ewu.edu and indicate your preference of focus group date and time. Your response by Friday, June 14th is much appreciated. We will get back to you with confirmation ASAP. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at x4742 or ljarnagin@ewu.edu with any questions.

Supplemental Survey

Even if you have participated in a focus group or interview already, this survey is intended to be supplemental. Please take this opportunity to provide additional thoughts. FYI, the survey is also being sent to EWU Alumni. To access the survey, visit https://bit.ly/EWUSurvey or see the attached. Your response is confidential and will be sent directly to CORE Perspectives. In early fall 2024, survey findings and recommendations from the Consultants will be available to everyone in aggregate form (no individual attribution) via the DEI website. The survey will remain open through June 30, 2024.

Thank you in advance for adding your voice, insights and recommendations to this important process.

With gratitude,

Lea

Lea M. Jarnagin, Ed.D.
Vice President for Student Affairs
Student Affairs, EWU
she / her / hers
ljarnagin@ewu.edu | O: 509.359.4742
ewu.edu

