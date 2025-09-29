Innovator Connect at the Catalyst for Sept. 30 is Cancelled!

The Innovator Connect at the Catalyst, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30, has been cancelled.
We will keep you posted as to any reschedule date for AI at the Edge: How the Inland Northwest Region can Participate and Benefit from the AI Revolution.
