Innovator Connect at Catalyst: Oct. 23

The upcoming Innovator Connect at Catalyst will focus on Building the Health Innovation Ecosystem in the Inland Northwest.

The spotlight conversation, panel discussion and networking event runs from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23 at the Catalyst. The evening will feature no-host drinks and complimentary snacks.

The event brings together innovators, healthcare leaders, researchers, and entrepreneurs to discuss where our regional health innovation ecosystem stands today – what’s working, what’s missing, and how we can collaborate to build a stronger, more connected future for health innovation in the Inland Northwest.

The spotlight conversation will feature Erin Williams Hueter, executive director of Health Sciences & Services Authority. A panel discussion will feature the following experts:

  • Luis Matos, PhD | EWU Biology Professor 
  • Dan Roark | Gestalt Diagnostics  
  • David Vachon, PhD | Iasis Molecular Sciences Inc.
  • Dr. Frank Velazquez | Spokane County Health Officer and HSSA Board Chair
  • Erin Williams Hueter, Executive Director | Health Sciences & Services Authority (HSSA)
  • Chandima Bandaranayaka, CEO | Precision Quantomics, Inc.   

Event Schedule:

Doors Open: 3:30 p.m.

Program Begins: 4 p.m.

Keynote Speaker: 4:10 – 4:25 p.m.

Program Ends: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Networking with Food and Drinks (no-host bar): 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

**A big thank you to Itron and Avista for sponsoring this event!

Picture of the Catalyst building.

