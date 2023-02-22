In-person SRA Town Hall is on Mar. 3, From 1-2 p.m.

The next SRA Town Hall will be held in-person from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 3, in Showalter Hall, Room 109. A Zoom webinar link is available on the SRA website for individuals unable to attend in-person, but who would like to view the event. Viewers online will not be able to ask questions.

These town halls, which are hosted by co-champions Provost Jonathan Anderson and Vice President Mary Voves, are opportunities for faculty and staff to hear the latest SRA updates and ask questions. A full schedule of town halls is available on the SRA website, under the Town Halls tab.

Recordings of the town halls will be posted on the timeline as well. If you have any questions, please email the Facilitation Team at sra@ewu.edu.