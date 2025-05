In the spirit of gratitude – and as a thank you to faculty, staff, and students for a great year – an ice cream truck will drive around the Cheney and Spokane campuses giving away FREE ice cream!

The ice cream truck will make its rounds the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 29 | SIERR Building | 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29 | Catalyst Building | 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Monday, June 2 | Cheney Campus: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.