HR on Open Enrollment – Attestations and Surcharges

With open enrollment you must complete your attestations or you may be subject to additional premium surcharges.

You will be charged the following premium surcharges in addition to your monthly medical plan premium, if they apply to you, or if you do not attest as required per PEBB Program rules.

$25 tobacco use premium surcharge

$50 spouse or state-registered domestic partner coverage premium surcharge

Not making plan changes for 2023?
If you covered a spouse or state-registered domestic partner in 2022, you may need to re-attest to the spouse or state-registered domestic partner coverage premium surcharge. The PEBB Program mails notification letters in late October to those who have to re-attest. For more information visit online.

 

