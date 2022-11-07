HR Explains CDHP Plans and Changes

A CDHP is a high-deductible health plan, with a health savings account (HSA). CDHPs offer lower premiums, a higher medical deductible, and a higher medical-out-of-pocket limit than most traditional health plans. For 2023, the annual deductible increases to $1500 for single subscribers and $3000 for all other subscribers, as required to comply with IRS rules.

The HSA is a tax-exempt account that anyone can deposit funds into on your behalf. You can use your HSA to pay for IRS qualified out-of-pocket expenses (like deductibles, copays, and coinsurance), including some expenses and services that your health plan may not cover.

When you enroll in a CDHP, your employer contributes $700.08 for you, or $1,400.04 for you and at least one other family member in your HSA.

Maximum contributions for the HSA for 2023 are $3,850 for a single subscriber and $7,750 for a family. Employees ages 55 and up can contribute up to $1,000 more per year. HSA accounts are only available for employee’s enrolled in one of the CDHP (High deductible plans).

To learn more, check out the Washington State Health Care Authority online resources.



