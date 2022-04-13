Houselessness in an Inter-American Context Roundtable

Matthew Anderson, associate professor and director of the Urban and Regional Planning Program, and  Josepth Lenti, associate professor of history and expert on Latin America history, are leading a multi-cultural and bilingual roundtable discussion titled Houselessness in an Inter-American Context.

The discussion, to be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in Hargreaves Hall 201, will look at comparative househlessness, squatting, and urban marginality across Americas.

The discussion brings together housing activists, officials, and academics from the United States, Costa Rica, and Mexico for a roundtable discussion on the topic of Houselessness in an Inter-American Context. Who are ‘invaders’ and how is their experience as squatters in Mexican and Costa Rican cities different from that of houseless individuals in Spokane?

Spanish-language presentations will be captioned in English and live interpretation will be provided. Snacks and coffee will be provided for those attending in-person or you can join the conversation via Zoom.

