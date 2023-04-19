Hoopfest Is Looking for Volunteers

Home » Hoopfest Is Looking for Volunteers

The continued success of Hoopfest is based largely on volunteer support. About 3,000 dedicated individuals give their time to ensure that this popular 3-on-3 basketball tournament is bigger, better and more exciting each year.  

Volunteer registration for the Hoopfest basketball tournament, to be held June 24-25, is now open. Click on the following links to sign-up.

Click on this link to register to volunteer as a court monitor.

Click on this link to register as a general volunteer.

**Learn more about Hoopfest:

Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 street basketball tournament in the world. More than 5,000 teams, with 200,000 players and fans, compete on 400 courts spanning 42 downtown city blocks.

Hoopfest is also an outdoor festival chock full of shopping, food, and interactive entertainment. Every year brings something new. 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University