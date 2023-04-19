Hoopfest Is Looking for Volunteers

The continued success of Hoopfest is based largely on volunteer support. About 3,000 dedicated individuals give their time to ensure that this popular 3-on-3 basketball tournament is bigger, better and more exciting each year.

Volunteer registration for the Hoopfest basketball tournament, to be held June 24-25, is now open. Click on the following links to sign-up.

Click on this link to register to volunteer as a court monitor.

Click on this link to register as a general volunteer.

**Learn more about Hoopfest:

Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 street basketball tournament in the world. More than 5,000 teams, with 200,000 players and fans, compete on 400 courts spanning 42 downtown city blocks.

Hoopfest is also an outdoor festival chock full of shopping, food, and interactive entertainment. Every year brings something new.