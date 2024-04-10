Homecoming Fireworks Display on Oct.19

Eastern Washington University is providing a fireworks display following the homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Roos Field in Cheney.



The exact time of the display will depend upon the length of the game. The game begins at 4 p.m. and we anticipate the fireworks display will start about 15 minutes after the final whistle blows and both teams have vacated the field, sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.



The fireworks will be launched from the practice field, just west of the EWU soccer field, and we anticipate the display lasting about 15 minutes. We are working closely with the Cheney Fire Department, Cheney Police Department, and our very own EWU Police Department to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all.



We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to take precautions, especially for pets and individuals sensitive to loud noises.



Thank you – and Go Eags!