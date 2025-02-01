Homecoming 2025 Updates

Update From the 2025 Homecoming Committee

EWU is kicking off the academic year with a bang of Eagle Spirit. Homecoming Week is almost here! This year’s celebration will take place during the first full week of classes, Monday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 4.

Since Homecoming is happening earlier than usual, we’ve made a few adjustments to the tradition. The schedule is condensed, and instead of a full Team Challenge, we will host three competition events with individual team winners announced for each.

You can find the full schedule online, but here are some highlights you won’t want to miss:

Monday, Sept. 29 | Cupcakes at the Catalyst | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Catalyst Lobby

| 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Catalyst Lobby Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Homecoming Kick-Off Car Bash and Window Painting

Car Bash | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | Arevalo Mall + T-shirt pick-up (students only) PUB Window Painting Competitio n | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. | PUB Skirt Window Painting Team Online Registration

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Real Life Mario Kart on Ice Competition | 7 p.m. | URC

Register Your Team of 3 Online

| 7 p.m. | URC Thursday, Oct. 2 | Downtown Bonfire | 7 p.m. | 120 G St.

→ Bed Races | 8 p.m. | Register Your Team of 5 Online

Please note:

There will not be a Spirit Splash Decorating Competition this year—we’re counting on the campus already being filled with Eagle Spirit!

Homecoming T-shirts will be distributed to students only to align with Service & Activity Fee funding.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you! Whether you participate in a competition, join a crowd, or simply stop by an event, we hope you’ll take part in filling your Eagle Spirit cup.

We are kicking off the academic year with a bang of Eagle Spirit—Homecoming Week is almost here! See here for changes to the week.

