Holiday Brick Sale is a Perfect Gift Option for Eagles

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the Eagle in your life, look no further than EWU’s Holiday Brick Sale.

The Holiday Brick Sale is an affordable way to etch the name of your favorite friend, family member, professor or staff person into the historical fabric of the university, via placement in the Hello Walk that leads up to Showalter Hall and onto the EWU campus. This unique gift will last a lifetime!

Bricks honoring alumni and other individuals are now available for $100 each, which is half of the traditional price of $200. The bricks will be on sale through Dec. 31.