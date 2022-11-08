Historical Trauma & Boarding School Experience Talk on Nov. 15

EWU and the American Indian Studies Program are presenting a discussion about the cultural and multigenerational effects of the Indian Boarding School system. The discussion will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 inside the Nysether Community Room (NCR) in the Pence Union Building (PUB).

Dr. Roberta Paul, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and curator of the exhibit, Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival, will explore three generations of the Paul family and experiences with the Indian Boarding System that began in 1880 with her grandfather, Jesse Paul.

For additional information, email Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu or call 509.359.6665. If accommodations are needed, please reach out to Evanlene Melting Tallow at least five days prior to the event.

