Hispanic Latinx/e Heritage Gathering Rescheduled for Oct. 5

The Hispanic Latinx/e Heritage Gathering is rescheduled and will now be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, inside the Center for Inclusive Excellence, Showalter 114.

EWU’s campus community is invited to stop by to enjoy Mexican flavors from local favorite, Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, as well as horchata and other beverages. We also have some Hispanic Latinx/e Month treats for you. Food and refreshments will be hosted by the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Be sure to join us from noon-1 p.m. for meet and greet with Lea Jarnagin, PhD, our new vice president of Student Affairs.