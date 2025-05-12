Helpers Needed for Wayfinders

Eastern Washington University is looking for campus members to serve as Wayfinders on Monday, Jan. 5.

Wayfinders are positioned throughout campus to welcome students back to school and assist them in locating their buildings, classrooms, etc. Volunteers will be given candy canes to distribute and “Ask Me” buttons/lanyards to wear. Those items will be available on the first floor of the PUB, prior to the beginning of the shifts.

Pastries, bagels, hot chocolate and coffee will be also be available on the first floor of the Pence Union Building from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for all students, and the faculty and staff members helping as Wayfinders.

Here is the link to the Winter Quarter Wayfinders 2026 sign-up form. Please share this with any Eastern colleagues who may want to participate as well.