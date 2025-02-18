Help Shape the Future of Public Transportation

Eastern Washington University’s faculty, staff and students are invited to provide feedback that will help inform public transportation priorities over the next 20 years.

Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) is holding a series of workshops throughout Spokane County to gather input to help with long-range planning.

SRTC will host back-to-back workshops, on Feb. 24-25, that are easily accessible for the EWU community.

The sessions, to be held on the Cheney campus and at the Catalyst, in Spokane, will provide opportunities to ask questions and share your needs – providing vital input to shape our public transportation system’s future.

The first feedback session will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at PUB 317 on the Cheney campus.

The second workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Catalyst, Room 309, in Spokane.

Mini poster with QR code to take a survey.

