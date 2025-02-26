Help Shape the Future of Public Transportation Via Survey or Workshop

Spokane Regional Transportation Council is asking for your input for our area’s long-range Metropolitan Transportation Plan. Please take a moment to provide your input on regional transportation needs and how you would like to see our transportation dollars invested.
An eight-question survey is available online.
In addition, you can participate in upcoming workshops throughout the area:
March 4 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Spokane Public Library – Liberty Park | 402 S. Pittsburg St., Spokane
March 6 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Airway Heights Recreation Center | 11405 W. Deno Road, Spokane
April 1 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Spokane Valley Library | 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley
April 17 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Spokane Central Library | 906 W. Main Ave., Spokane