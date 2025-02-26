Help Shape the Future of Public Transportation Via Survey or Workshop

Spokane Regional Transportation Council is asking for your input for our area’s long-range Metropolitan Transportation Plan.  Please take a moment to provide your input on regional transportation needs and how you would like to see our transportation dollars invested.

An eight-question survey is available online.
In addition, you can participate in upcoming workshops throughout the area:

March 4 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Spokane Public Library – Liberty Park | 402 S. Pittsburg St., Spokane

March 6 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Airway Heights Recreation Center | 11405 W. Deno Road, Spokane

April 1 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Spokane Valley Library | 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley

April 17 | 5-6:30 p.m. | Spokane Central Library | 906 W. Main Ave., Spokane

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University