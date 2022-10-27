Help Disadvantaged Kids by Giving to the EWU School Supply Drive

EWU is collecting school supplies in partnership with Communities in Schools of Spokane County on Oct. 29-Nov. 19. The supplies will be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the area whose families are unable to afford the cost of purchasing these essential items.

To participate in this Eagle community service project, please purchase items from the list below and drop the supplies off at collection bins inside the the PUB. In addition, donation bins will be available at the EWU Alumni Association engagement zone in lot P-12 during Saturday football games on Oct. 29 and Nov. 19.