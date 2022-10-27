Help Disadvantaged Kids by Giving to the EWU School Supply Drive

Home » Help Disadvantaged Kids by Giving to the EWU School Supply Drive

EWU is collecting school supplies in partnership with Communities in Schools of Spokane County on Oct. 29-Nov. 19. The supplies will be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the area whose families are unable to afford the cost of purchasing these essential items.

To participate in this Eagle community service project, please purchase items from the list below and drop the supplies off at collection bins inside the the PUB. In addition, donation bins will be available at the EWU Alumni Association engagement zone in lot P-12 during Saturday football games on Oct. 29 and Nov. 19.

  • Needed items include:
    5 subject notebooks
    Colored pencils
    Lined index cards
    Spiral notebooks
    1-inch, 3 ring binders
    Pens
    Mechanical pencils
    Highlighters
    Markers
    Crayons
    Glue sticks
    Rulers
    Pocket folders
    Composition notebooks
    Pencil pouches
    College ruled loose leaf paper
    Scissors
    Chapstick

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University