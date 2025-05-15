Have you seen dandelions on campus?

EWU has intentionally chosen to reduce the use of herbicides on campus as part of our commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.

EWU’s Grounds Team is working hard to keep our outdoor spaces looking their best. However, you may notice some extra dandelions and weeds on campus. This is because EWU has intentionally chosen to reduce the use of herbicides on campus as part of our broader commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.

By limiting chemical treatments, we’re helping protect pollinators like bees, reducing harmful runoff into our waterways, and fostering a healthier, more natural campus environment. We appreciate the community’s understanding and support as we continue working toward a greener, more sustainable EWU.