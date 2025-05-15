Have you seen dandelions on campus?

EWU has intentionally chosen to reduce the use of herbicides on campus as part of our commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.

EWU’s Grounds Team is working hard to keep our outdoor spaces looking their best. However, you may notice some extra dandelions and weeds on campus. This is because EWU has intentionally chosen to reduce the use of herbicides on campus as part of our broader commitment to sustainability and climate resilience.

By limiting chemical treatments, we’re helping protect pollinators like bees, reducing harmful runoff into our waterways, and fostering a healthier, more natural campus environment. We appreciate the community’s understanding and support as we continue working toward a greener, more sustainable EWU.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University