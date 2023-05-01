Hashtag #Eagle4Life or #EWUGrad2023 to Celebrate EWU Graduates!

Home » Hashtag #Eagle4Life or #EWUGrad2023 to Celebrate EWU Graduates!

We need your help to take Friday’s EWU semester graduation ceremonies to the next level – and celebrate our growing family of Eagle alumni.  

This year we are celebrating the 2023 class, so grads, families and friends of those who are graduating are welcome to share photos and messages. We are also encouraging departments, clubs and organizations to share posts.

Please take a ton of photos and videos and post them on Instagram and Twitter, with the hashtag of #Eagle4Life and/or #EWUGrad2023.

We plan to share the #Eagle4Life and #EWUGrad2023 photos, videos and messages that are posted to public profiles to display on the jumbotron at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena throughout the day for our graduates and their families and friends to enjoy. 

Let’s make this the most memorable graduation ever! 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University