Hashtag #Eagle4Life or #EWUGrad2023 to Celebrate EWU Graduates!

We need your help to take Friday’s EWU semester graduation ceremonies to the next level – and celebrate our growing family of Eagle alumni.

This year we are celebrating the 2023 class, so grads, families and friends of those who are graduating are welcome to share photos and messages. We are also encouraging departments, clubs and organizations to share posts.

Please take a ton of photos and videos and post them on Instagram and Twitter, with the hashtag of #Eagle4Life and/or #EWUGrad2023.

We plan to share the #Eagle4Life and #EWUGrad2023 photos, videos and messages that are posted to public profiles to display on the jumbotron at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena throughout the day for our graduates and their families and friends to enjoy.

Let’s make this the most memorable graduation ever!