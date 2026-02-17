Happening Now: National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE)

Eastern Washington University has invited select undergraduate students to participate in the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE)—a nationally recognized survey that helps institutions better understand and improve the student experience.

The survey, which closes on March 21, was sent directly to first-year and senior bachelor’s degree–seeking students.

Here is a brief Q&A section to help answer some of your questions:

What Is NSSE?

NSSE asks students about their college experiences, including:

How they spend their time

Their interactions with faculty, peers, and staff

Learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom

What they feel they have gained from their college experience

The results provide valuable insight that helps faculty and administrators strengthen undergraduate education, inform institutional planning, and benchmark EWU against peer institutions nationwide.

Why It Matters

NSSE data is widely used across higher education to guide:

Teaching and learning practices

Student success initiatives

Program and curriculum improvement

Institutional assessment and accreditation efforts

At EWU, these insights support ongoing work to enhance applied learning, engagement, and student outcomes.

What Students Can Expect

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete

Participation is voluntary, with no penalty for opting out

Responses focus on experiences—not evaluations of individual faculty or courses

The survey is administered in partnership with the Indiana University Center for Postsecondary Research, which collects and securely shares results with EWU for research, assessment, and improvement purposes.

Confidentiality

EWU and the Center take confidentiality seriously. Student responses are used only for their intended purposes and are not publicly released with identifying information. Every effort is made to protect participant privacy in accordance with research standards and legal requirements.

How Faculty and Staff Can Help

Faculty and staff play an important role by: