The IEEE Computer Society is hosting a livestream event, from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, featuring special guest Max Horowitz from Google.

Horowitz will speak about his experience as a Google software engineer during simultaneous events where students can ask questions. This is an amazing opportunity for students to learn insider secrets to further their career!

The big-screen events will be held at the Catalyst 301, and at the PUB 333.