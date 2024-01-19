Guest Guitarist Paul Grove Performs ‘Music of the World’

Guest artist Paul Grove will perform “Music of the World” from noon-12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the Music Recital Hall. (The event has been re-scheduled from Jan.19.)

The award-winning artist will perform guitar music from Ghana, Turkey, Ukraine, China, Brazil, Paraguay and Afghanistan, among other countries. The event places a focus on artists and composers of diverse ethnic and geographical backgrounds, demystifying who and what is valued in knowledge frameworks.

The event is part of a collaboration that seeks to bring students, faculty and staff together from across campus to celebrate music that breaks boundaries.

Co-sponsors of the concert include EWU Music, Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, Modern Languages and Literatures, Africana Studies, Communication Studies, and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

For questions or accommodations, please contact Dr. Jody Graves jgraves@ewu.edu

