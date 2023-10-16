Got Your 6 Seminar on Nov. 9

EWU’s Veterans Resource Center is hosting a seminar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, that will help guide faculty, staff and students on their journey to achieve veteran cultural competency.

With more than 500 veterans and military-connected students at Eastern Washington University, it is important that we have a better understanding of their military background, the VA Education Benefits many are using and ways we can support them on their academic journey. 

This seminar is led by veterans and faculty who will help facilitate a discussion on veteran and military cultural competency.

Please use this link to register to attend.  

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University