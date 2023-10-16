Got Your 6 Seminar on Nov. 9

EWU’s Veterans Resource Center is hosting a seminar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, that will help guide faculty, staff and students on their journey to achieve veteran cultural competency.

With more than 500 veterans and military-connected students at Eastern Washington University, it is important that we have a better understanding of their military background, the VA Education Benefits many are using and ways we can support them on their academic journey.

This seminar is led by veterans and faculty who will help facilitate a discussion on veteran and military cultural competency.

Please use this link to register to attend.