‘GOT YOUR 6’ Seminar Offered in May

The Veterans Resource Center is hosting its annual Got Your 6 seminar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, in Tawanka 215. Please RSVP by accessing this registration link.

Eastern has more than 500 veterans and military-connected students.  Your 6 will help the campus community better understand military backgrounds, the VA education benefits that many students are using, and the ways we can support these students on their academic journey.

This seminar is led by veterans and faculty who will help facilitate a discussion on veteran and military cultural competency. Presenters include David Millet, director of the Veterans Resource Center; Amanda Reedy, PhD, EWU School of Social Work; and Alan Basham, retired professor from the EWU School of Psychology.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship grant from the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, lunch is provided free of charge for attendees. Please RSVP by accessing this registration link.

