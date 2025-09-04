Got Your 6 Program: Register Right Away to Attend

The Veterans Resource Center is hosting Got Your 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, in Tawanka Hall 215.

Got Your 6 is a seminar that will help guide faculty, staff and students on their journey towards veteran and military cultural competency. With over 500 veterans and military-connected students at Eastern Washington University it is important that we have a better understanding of their military background, the VA Education Benefits many are using, and ways we can support them on their academic journey.

This seminar is led by veterans and faculty who will help facilitate a discussion on veteran and military cultural competency.

Presenters include David Millet, director of the Veterans Resource Center, Amanda Reedy, PhD, School of Social Work, and associate dean of the College of Professional Programs, and Alan Basham, professor emeritus, EWU School of Psychology.

Lunch is provided at no cost thanks to a grant from the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. Please register on eventbrite.com to attend.

