EWU Alumni Association, in partnership with other campus organizations, is hosting a Giving Tuesday Neighborhood Clean-up day to support our local community.

Join us from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. We will be cleaning up Washington Street, which runs along our campus.

Please sign-up online for an hour shift and wear your Eagle Pride gear. We will follow up with details including where to meet, who is the primary contact and if there is anything additional to bring other than yourself and, of course, your Eagle gear.

Giving Tuesday is about giving back, and there is no better way to give back to the Cheney community that has always given so much to EWU.