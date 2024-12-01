GIS Day 2024 at the Catalyst Building

The Geosciences Department is hosting a GIS Day event from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Catalyst Building.

The full GIS Day event will offer various activities that take place concurrently throughout, so please stop by even if you can’t attend the entire event.

We will have a mapping contest for students, a National Geographic Giant Map and interactive mapping demos, a question and answer session with GIS faculty in the department, displays of all the fantastic GIS work our students are doing, a chance to meet industry and government organizations involved with GIS work in the community, and much more.

Light refreshments will be served and we have secured free parking in the lot next to the building. This will be a great event for families with K12-level students from the area, current EWU students who want to learn more about career opportunities in GIS, and anyone interested in mapping.

We hope to see you there!