Get Lit! Offering Free Admission Code for Students

The 25th annual Get Lit! Festival starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday, featuring more than 40 events and over 80 authors from our region and beyond. Events include readings, on-stage conversations, open-mics, literary happy hours, craft classes, an outdoor poetry walk, a live Dungeons and Dragons event, and much more.

This year, we are offering students a special code to get into ALL of our ticketed events free of charge. Students can use code GETLIT25 to purchase any ticketed event at no charge (they should plan to show student ID at the door). This opportunity was made available thanks to a special EWU scholarship fund supported by generous donors.

Students can email our Get Lit! team directly at getlit@ewu.edu from their school email address with questions or to request the code. Professors are encouraged to share the code and information about the festival with their students. But we do ask that the code is not shared with the general public. 

Visit the Get Lit! website for festival information. The full schedule is linked there along with ticket information and author pages. 

**This year’s festival headliners include current U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón who will be teaching a craft class and will be on stage with poets Gabrielle Bates and Laura Read for our Saturday evening event at The Bing Crosby Theater. Get Lit! presents many free events at the festival (including two additional evening headlining events at Spokane’s Central Library).

