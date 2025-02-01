Get Fit With Free Faculty/ Staff Fitness Classes

EWU’s Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences (WAMS) is once again offering free fitness classes for faculty and staff, starting on Monday, Jan. 6.

The classes, which are offered at noon in PEA 270, include the following options:

Group Strength | Monday and Friday

Yoga | Tuesday and Thursday ( Yoga will start to meet on Jan. 9 and includes students)

Core Conditioning | Wednesday

Equipment is provided and all ability levels are welcomed! For more information contact Melissa Elfering at melfering@ewu.edu.



