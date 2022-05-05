Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies brings Dr. Jessi Quizar to EWU

Dr. Quizar will present “A Logic of Care & Grassroots Claims to Home in Detroit ” in GWSS’ first in-person event in over two years.

When: 4-5:15 p.m., Thursday, May 12

Where: Monroe 207 (Masks Encouraged) or virtual at bit.ly/GWSSLogicofCare

This talk explores the ways in which Detroit Eviction Defense (DED) and other activist organizations employ a logic of care to argue for Black Detroiters’ right to home in the city. Quizar examines the ways in which DED successfully resists eviction through direct action and with the argument that legitimate claims to land and home should be based on how one cares for it—in terms of stewardship, relationships, and based on how one uses it. She argues that Detroiters’ land claims through a logic of care has emerged as a response to the particular conditions of racial capitalism in Detroit, rooted in Black feminist practices of care and the collectivism of the Black radical tradition. Ultimately, DED and other Detroiters offer care as framework through which to resist displacement and establish alternate place-claiming logics in the context of urban housing crisis, austerity, and financialization.

Dr. Jessi Quizar (assistant professor, UW Tacoma) is a scholar of racial capitalism, grassroots planning, and urban land and resource struggles in the U.S. Her work centers on the organizing and theorizing of Black and Indigenous communities to shape cities.

Cosponsors: Africana Studies, Geosciences, Office of Community Engagement, and Urban & Regional Planning

People needing accommodation should contact Lisa at llogan83@ewu.edu seven business days prior to event.

Please refrain from wearing scented products while visiting this space as they can cause serious health issues for those with fragrance allergies and/or chemical sensitivities.Related URL:

