Game Day Parking: Sept. 20

Adapted from original message sent by Business and Strategy sent on behalf of EWU Police Chief Jewell Day.

Saturday, Sept. 20 will be a busy day on campus as EWU men’s football hosts Western Illinois, at Roos Field.  Kick-off is at 4 p.m. 

In order to prepare for the festivities which accompany these events, please review the following guidelines and information:

Friday:

  • Students, Faculty and Staff:  If you have a vehicle parked in lots P9, P16, or P12, please move it to P1, P15 or P17 between 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19.  Vehicles left in lots P9, P16, or P12 after 6 p.m. will be cited and towed to Lot 18 for retrieval. 

Saturday:

  • If you have a vehicle parked in lots P3 or P18, please move your vehicle to P1, P15 or P17 by 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 20, as lots P3 and P18 will be fee paid lots for game day parking. 
  • There will be limited parking on Washington Street around the entrance to the stadium as these mobile pay stalls will be closed to public parking for safety reasons. Any vehicle parked in a no parking stall will be cited and towed to Lot 18 for retrieval.
  • On game day, EWU provides courtesy shuttles – available from the parking lots to the stadium.
  • Employees working on Saturday are welcome to park in lots P1 or P17.

Sunday:

  • Residential Hall vehicles can move back to P16 after noon on Sunday, Sept. 21.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University