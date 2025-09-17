Game Day Parking: Sept. 20

Adapted from original message sent by Business and Strategy sent on behalf of EWU Police Chief Jewell Day.

Saturday, Sept. 20 will be a busy day on campus as EWU men’s football hosts Western Illinois, at Roos Field. Kick-off is at 4 p.m.

In order to prepare for the festivities which accompany these events, please review the following guidelines and information:

Friday :

Students, Faculty and Staff: If you have a vehicle parked in lots P9, P16, or P12, please move it to P1, P15 or P17 between 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 19. Vehicles left in lots P9, P16, or P12 after 6 p.m. will be cited and towed to Lot 18 for retrieval.

Saturday :

If you have a vehicle parked in lots P3 or P18, please move your vehicle to P1, P15 or P17 by 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 20, as lots P3 and P18 will be fee paid lots for game day parking.

There will be limited parking on Washington Street around the entrance to the stadium as these mobile pay stalls will be closed to public parking for safety reasons. Any vehicle parked in a no parking stall will be cited and towed to Lot 18 for retrieval.

On game day, EWU provides courtesy shuttles – available from the parking lots to the stadium.

Employees working on Saturday are welcome to park in lots P1 or P17.

Sunday :