FY27 Services & Activities Fee Proposals Now Open!

The FY27 Services & Activities Fee proposal process is now open!
Please complete and submit proposal requests by 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

The Services and Activities Fee (S&A Fee) proposal process for the 2026-2027 Academic Year is now open. S&A fees are fees charged to students attending a state university for the express purpose of funding student activities and programs. The budget process for allocating S&A fees is governed by state RCWs and guidelines approved by the EWU Board of Trustees.

This year, the S&A Fee Committee has placed the application on the Student Accounting website for completion. Please complete one application for each department or organization that funds are being requesting for. Similar to previous years, submissions include the application page, a budget overview and itemized budget. The link provided will take you directly to the application:

Funding Request Forms

A completed budget request, that includes the S&A Funding Request Documentation Form, must be submitted for consideration no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Once all proposals have been through the initial review process, the S&A Committee will reach out to departments/programs/units regarding budget presentations to the Committee. *Please note that, if the Services and Activities Fee Committee feels they have enough information from the application to make an informed decision, not all proposal applicants will be asked to present.

If you have any questions, please contact Haley Lore ASEWU finance vice president at asewufinancevp@ewu.edu. Additional questions can be answered by Judy Miller, student accounting, jmiller62@ewu.edu.

